UNC Charlotte Ranked Top 10 For Entrepreneurship Research

Research and publication on entrepreneurship by faculty members in UNC Charlotte’s Belk College of Business has led to the University’s designation among the top 10 institutions on Texas Christian University’s 2022 Global University Entrepreneurship Productivity Rankings.

“The Belk College of Business has assembled elite faculty in entrepreneurship, who are conducting high-quality, relevant research in this highly specialized area of focus,” said Jennifer Troyer, dean of the Belk College of Business. “This allows us not only to provide our students with the latest knowledge and understanding of how to be effective entrepreneurs — but to offer more in entrepreneurship expertise, according to the new TCU rankings, than other business schools in the state.”

MORE …