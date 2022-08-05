UNC Charlotte Appoints Associate Vice Chancellor

Penny Hawkins has been named interim associate vice chancellor for development at UNC Charlotte. In this role, she will provide strategic vision to oversee the University’s fundraising function. Hawkins began her duties July 15, succeeding Beth Crigler, who was appointed interim vice chancellor for university advancement.

“Over the last year, Penny has built relationships across the University and community to advance the work of UNC Charlotte,” said Beth Crigler. “I am confident that her energy and experience will enable her to continue to make a significant impact on our fundraising efforts.”

Hawkins is a certified fundraising executive and graduate of UNC Chapel Hill. She is a local and national leader of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and has been honored as a recipient of the 50 Most Influential Women Award from The Mecklenburg Times.

