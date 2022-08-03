Johnson C. Smith University Partners With Howard University

Johnson C. Smith University students can now earn a Bachelor of Science degree from JCSU and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Howard University in a seven-year dual degree program.

“Johnson C. Smith University actively searches for new pathways that will enhance the student experience to provide desirable outcomes for our graduates,” said JCSU President Clarence D. Armbrister. “The dual degree program with Howard University’s College of Pharmacy is just another way we are setting our students up for success.”

“While Blacks make up 13 percent of the U.S. population, only 7.6 percent of pharmacists are Black,” said Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Karen D. Morgan. “With that disparity, there is a need to help bridge that gap and increase diversity in the pharmacy profession.”

