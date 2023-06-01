Beloved Former Charlotte Dean Passes Away

Dean Emerita Mary Lynne Calhoun passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Calhoun retired from UNC Charlotte in 2013 after 31 years of service as a member of the faculty and a leader in the Cato College of Education.



She arrived at UNC Charlotte in 1982 as an assistant professor of special education before rising through the ranks. In 1996, she was named chair of the Department of Counseling, Special Education and Child Development, and, in 1999, she was appointed dean of the Cato College of Education.



Under Calhoun’s visionary leadership, the College grew its faculty members and enrollment, refined its mission and created programs to better meet the needs of Charlotte and the State of North Carolina.

MORE >>>