Exceptional Class Voted In 2023 Charlotte Athletics Hall Of Fame

The Charlotte 49ers third class elected to its Athletics Hall of Fame includes the first inductees for the baseball and women’s soccer programs, a 2000-point scorer who led the 49ers to three NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournaments, Charlotte’s all-time winningest men’s basketball coach and the largest individual donor to the athletics program.

“This is a remarkable class of Hall of Fame inductees representing the very best of Niners athletes, coaches and philanthropists,” said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “We look forward to celebrating these Charlotte icons at the induction ceremony this fall.”

