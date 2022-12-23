Beloved Former Professor Mourned At Pfeiffer University

Pfeiffer University mourns the loss of former professor of accounting, Scott Booth. Booth taught at Pfeiffer from 1982 until his retirement in 2009 and is remembered fondly by alumni and colleagues.

“As a brand new faculty member at Pfeiffer, I found Scott to be a warm and welcoming presence in the halls of Jane Freeman. His laughter was infectious, and his focus on supporting his students was a model to aspire to. He will be missed by those in the Pfeiffer community fortunate enough to have worked alongside him,” said Dr. Michael D. Thompson, Dean of the Undergraduate College and Professor of History at Pfeiffer.

