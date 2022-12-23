Featured Speaker At Gaston College Athletics Fundraiser

Registration for Gaston College’s “1st pitch” fundraiser set for Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Gastonia’s CaroMont Health Park has begun.

The event, which will raise money for Gaston College’s athletic programs, will feature a meet and greet with Rhinos’ student-athletes and featured guest speaker Tom Walter of Wake Forest University.

Walter is preparing for his 14th season as Deacons head baseball coach. With 366 career victories, he’s second in Wake Forest history and he’s also one of just two active coaches to have led three programs to the NCAA Division I college baseball tournament.

MORE >>>