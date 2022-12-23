Belmont Abbey Honors College Hires Three Professors

In the past year, the Belmont Abbey Honors College has hired three new professors: Dr. Thomas Varacalli, Professor James Neff, and Professor Elisa Torres Neff. Both Dr. Varacalli and Professor Torres Neff are Belmont Abbey Alums.

Dr. Varacalli has a Masters and Doctorate in Political Science from Louisiana State University and is an Assistant professor. Professor Torres Neff has a Masters in Philosophy from the University of Dallas and is currently earning her Ph.D. in Philosophy. She is a Visiting Professor. Professor Neff has a Masters in Philosophy from the University of Dallas.

