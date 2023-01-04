Johnson C. Smith University President Announces Retirement

Johnson C. Smith University President Clarence D. Armbrister announced his planned retirement at the end of the semester in June, drawing praise for his leadership from the university’s Board of Trustees, which soon will begin a comprehensive search for his successor.

As the university’s 14th president, Armbrister led JCSU through the pandemic and other challenges to reach new heights, raising the university’s public profile and securing the single largest financial commitment of more than $80 million to help fund a strategic plan adopted by the board in 2021.

Armbrister joined JCSU in 2018 and will stay on as Senior Advisor to the new president until early 2024.

