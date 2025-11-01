Boards Of Trustees Of Queens And Elon Meet With Leaders In Collaborative Merger Session

In a historic gathering and a major step forward in the intended merger between Queens University of Charlotte and Elon University, the Boards of Trustees of both institutions — joined by dozens of faculty and senior leaders — gathered Oct. 24, 2025, on the Elon campus for a daylong review of progress and collaborative planning.

The working session marked a significant milestone in the shared vision to create a merged institution positioned for academic excellence, operational strength, and exceptional student outcomes.

Leaders of the integration process opened the session with updates from the joint “sprint teams” established earlier this fall to evaluate alignment opportunities across key areas, including academics, finance, administration, student experience, graduate programs, technology, and operations. The sprint teams are currently engaging in more than 60 side-by-side discussions with faculty and staff to inform integration planning and identify opportunities for innovation that will benefit students.

During the session, leaders also outlined a timeline for key regulatory and legal steps. The Boards of Trustees are scheduled to review and vote on a definitive agreement to merge on Nov. 20. The agreement would legally formalize the intent to merge and enable state, federal, and accreditation processes to begin — including submission to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). The final completion of the merger will be contingent on those approvals.

The gathering included an Elon University campus tour for the guests from Queens, as well as a series of roundtable discussions in which board members provided feedback on each of the core integration areas.

Throughout the sprint team presentations, participants emphasized the guiding principles driving the integration process: maximizing student impact, strengthening financial sustainability, ensuring operational and academic excellence, engaging all stakeholders in planning, and leveraging the unique strengths of each institution.

Presentation highlights illustrated how the merger will accelerate growth in areas that include academic programming, education, technology infrastructure, advancement, and student services, while honoring the legacy, identity, and mission of both universities.

Faculty leaders from both institutions discussed the strong alignment in academic values and program structures, as well as academic collaborations that could enhance learning on both campuses. Board members and faculty/staff also explored how shared traditions and student life experiences could help shape a unified, vibrant campus culture.

In presentations on operations and infrastructure, the sprint teams identified opportunities to enhance systems in areas such as human resources and finance, improve academic and student life services, and position the merged institution to grow strategically in Charlotte — one of the nation’s fastest-growing talent and innovation hubs.

As the work continues, leaders reaffirmed their collective commitment to transparency, engagement, and thoughtful planning. Additional joint updates will be shared with both communities as milestones are reached and continued collaboration impacts key decisions.

