Friday, October 31, 2025
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community College

Why Taking Winter Session At Central Piedmont Is Smart Academics

CStandard

Students can take advantage of winter session to complete a fully online course in just 4–5 weeks between the fall and spring terms. It’s a smart way to stay on track or get ahead without disrupting holiday plans.

Why it matters

  • Winter session courses are fast-paced and flexible.
  • Many students registered for 16 or more fall credits may qualify for no additional tuition—only applicable fees apply.
  • More courses and double the seats are available this year, increasing your chances of getting into the class you need.

Key dates to know

  • Registration deadline: Sun., Dec. 7
  • Classes begin: Mon., Dec. 8
  • Add/Drop period: Mon., Dec. 8–Tue., Dec. 9

Where it’s happening

  • All winter session courses are fully online, so you can participate from anywhere.

What’s next

  • Seats are still available. Register now to lock in your spot and earn credits before the spring semester begins.

