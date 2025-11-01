Why Taking Winter Session At Central Piedmont Is Smart Academics

Students can take advantage of winter session to complete a fully online course in just 4–5 weeks between the fall and spring terms. It’s a smart way to stay on track or get ahead without disrupting holiday plans.

Why it matters

Winter session courses are fast-paced and flexible.

Many students registered for 16 or more fall credits may qualify for no additional tuition—only applicable fees apply.

More courses and double the seats are available this year, increasing your chances of getting into the class you need.

Key dates to know

Registration deadline: Sun., Dec. 7

Classes begin: Mon., Dec. 8

Add/Drop period: Mon., Dec. 8–Tue., Dec. 9

Where it’s happening

All winter session courses are fully online, so you can participate from anywhere.

What’s next

Seats are still available. Register now to lock in your spot and earn credits before the spring semester begins.

