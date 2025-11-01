Why Taking Winter Session At Central Piedmont Is Smart Academics
Students can take advantage of winter session to complete a fully online course in just 4–5 weeks between the fall and spring terms. It’s a smart way to stay on track or get ahead without disrupting holiday plans.
Why it matters
- Winter session courses are fast-paced and flexible.
- Many students registered for 16 or more fall credits may qualify for no additional tuition—only applicable fees apply.
- More courses and double the seats are available this year, increasing your chances of getting into the class you need.
Key dates to know
- Registration deadline: Sun., Dec. 7
- Classes begin: Mon., Dec. 8
- Add/Drop period: Mon., Dec. 8–Tue., Dec. 9
Where it’s happening
- All winter session courses are fully online, so you can participate from anywhere.
What’s next
- Seats are still available. Register now to lock in your spot and earn credits before the spring semester begins.