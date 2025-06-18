Bobcat’s Student Development Program At Charlotte Supports Next Generation of Innovative Engineers

Students in UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering, Belk College of Business and College of Computing and Informatics who are preparing for careers in STEM, supply chain and logistics will gain access to scholarship support, mentorship and hands-on learning through a new partnership between the W.S. Lee College of Engineering and Bobcat Company, a leading global manufacturer of compact equipment used in construction, agriculture and land maintenance.

The partnership expands Bobcat’s Student Development Program, which for more than a decade has nurtured high-potential engineering students at premier institutions across the nation by providing part-time work opportunities that support their college education while developing a pipeline of skilled engineers for the Bobcat team.

“Bobcat is showcasing how industry and academia can together lead by providing opportunities for the next generation of talent in technology-related fields,” said Rob Keynton, dean, W. S. Lee College of Engineering. “The state of North Carolina has become an engineering hub for a variety of industries that rely on skilled engineers to move innovation forward. This partnership will provide a tremendous opportunity for our students and create a place where a company and college meet and collaborate.”

Bobcat’s Student Development Program at UNC Charlotte will provide a dedicated workspace for participants, complete with campus workstations. Participating students also will have access to Bobcat professionals and experiential learning through hands-on projects that provide valuable, real-world experiences. In addition, Bobcat has invested $200,000 to support scholarships over the next three years for Charlotte students enrolled in STEM, supply chain and logistics programs.

“We are honored to support the next generation of groundbreaking innovators and engineers,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America Inc. “Our collaboration with UNC Charlotte is a gamechanger for both the University and Bobcat, fostering opportunities for the STEM leaders of tomorrow and reinforcing our mission of empowering people to accomplish more.”

While scholarships and Bobcat’s Student Development Program serve as cornerstones of the partnership, Bobcat will provide other student-centered opportunities designed to support their success. For example, Bobcat employees will engage with the University across a range of academic areas through research projects, senior design experiences, classroom and faculty engagement, and emerging partnerships in fields such as supply chain management. This reflects a shared commitment to student development, innovation and long-term collaboration in the Charlotte area.

Bobcat has a long history of supporting STEM education and serving the communities where it operates. UNC Charlotte is located near the Bobcat manufacturing facility in Statesville, North Carolina, where in 2022, Bobcat completed a 600,000-square-foot expansion of its manufacturing, warehouse and distribution complex. The $70 million investment doubled the facility’s footprint to nearly 1.2 million square feet and added 62 acres to the current 92-acre campus, making it the company’s largest manufacturing campus worldwide. Partnering with UNC Charlotte is intended to provide skilled professionals for the Statesville facility.

Bobcat started its Student Development Program in North Dakota with North Dakota State University in Fargo and the University of Mary in Bismarck. Since its launch, more than 135 students have participated in the program, creating a cohort of skilled engineers, many of whom have joined Bobcat after graduating. To learn more about how Bobcat is supporting the growth and development of students, visit bobcat.com/stem.

MORE >>>