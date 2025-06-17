Queens University Celebrates Comeback Athletes Of The Year

The Queens University of Charlotte Department of Athletics is proud to announce their annual summer awards series, celebrating the outstanding accomplishments of its student-athletes during the 2024-25 season.

Award winners will be revealed every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the summer across the department’s official social media platforms. Today, we recognize the winners of the Comeback Athletes of the Year Award.

Comeback Athletes of the Year

Presented by the Department of Sports Medicine to a student-athlete(s) who was affected by a medical situation and returned to competition to contribute to the success of the team.

Men’s Winner – Kalib Mathews, Men’s Basketball

Kalib Mathews made a strong return to the court after recovering from a shoulder labrum tear prior to the 2024-25 season, becoming a key contributor in the Royals’ rotation. The Franklinton, N.C. native appeared in 33 games with 25 starts, averaging 24.7 minutes, 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. He scored in double figures 15 times, including season-high 14-point outings against Lipscomb and FGCU. Mathews was a key piece in Queens’ postseason push, earning ASUN All-Tournament Team honors after averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game in the conference tournament.

Women’s Winner – Abby Langan, Women’s Lacrosse

Sophomore defender Abby Langan returned from an ACL tear to become a reliable presence on the back line for the women’s lacrosse squad. She appeared in all 17 games this season, finishing with 24 ground balls and 15 caused turnovers. Langan’s standout performance came in a matchup against Liberty on March 29, where she recorded season highs of five ground balls and five caused turnovers. She closed the regular season strong with three ground balls in each of the final two games against Elon and Lindenwood, helping to anchor the defense down the stretch.

