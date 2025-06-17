Central Piedmont Seeking Students For The SpongeBob Musical

Are you a singer, dancer, actor, or interested in production crew? Central Piedmont’s Summer Theatre Academy is your ticket to the stage!

This 4-week immersive experience invites high school and college students, along with Charlotte-area theatre enthusiasts, to be part of a high-quality production of … SpongeBob the Musical!

What to Expect:

Hands-on training in all aspects of performance and production

Collaboration with talented peers and theatre professionals

Final performances that bring the stage to life in a big way!

Whether you’re ready to shine in the spotlight or help behind the scenes, this is your chance to grow your skills and be part of something unforgettable.

Stay tuned for audition and registration details — and get ready to make a splash this summer!

