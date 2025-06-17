Charlotte Celebrates Exceptional Contributions From Engineering Faculty

UNC Charlotte William States Lee College of Engineering faculty have been recognized for their exceptional contributions to research, innovation, teaching and service. These achievements reflect the College’s ongoing commitment to engineering excellence and societal impact.

Million Dollar Circle

Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber honored several faculty members for leading research projects with active, external funding of $1 million or more in 2024, and for serving a key role in the University’s move to top-tier research university status.

The following engineering faculty were recognized:

Aidan Browne, Ph.D. (ETCM)

Youxing Chen, Ph.D. (MEES)

Robert Cox, Ph.D. (EPIC)

Farah Deeba, Ph.D. (ECE)

Saffeer Khan, Ph.D., P.E. (EPIC)

Ed Morse, Ph.D. (MEES)

Steven Schmid, Ph.D. (MEES)

Hamed Tabkhi, Ph.D. (ECE)

Brett Tempest, Ph.D. (CEE)

Terry Xu, Ph.D. (MEES)

Qiang Zhu, Ph.D. (MEES)

