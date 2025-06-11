Career Day At Central Piedmont’s Technology Division June 17
Central Piedmont’s Technology Division invites you to its Third Annual Advising and Career Day on Tuesday, June 17.
Join the Technology Division, industry partners, and universities for a day-long visit to learn more about artificial intelligence, information technology, simulation and game development program offerings, certifications and continuing education, and internships or employment opportunities to help you launch your career.
This event is open to all students and our surrounding community and will feature additional program areas from around Central Piedmont. Central Piedmont student ambassadors will host tours as well.
RSVP to reserve your spot and get ready to explore all things tech here at Central Piedmont.
Event highlights include:
- Technology degree program orientation sessions
- Business and accounting degree program information
- Continuing education information for technology training
- Continuing education information for leadership and business training
- General information about Central Piedmont
- Meet and greet with employers and industry partners
- Meet and greet with universities to discuss transfer opportunities
- Meet with Central Piedmont academic advisors
- Meet with Central Piedmont Career Services
- Central Campus tours
- Professional headshots for current students available in Central High
Current Central Piedmont students are encouraged to dress professionally to meet with employers, or to sit for your professional headshot at our Career Services photo booth in Central High.