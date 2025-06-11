Career Day At Central Piedmont’s Technology Division June 17

Central Piedmont’s Technology Division invites you to its Third Annual Advising and Career Day on Tuesday, June 17.

Join the Technology Division, industry partners, and universities for a day-long visit to learn more about artificial intelligence, information technology, simulation and game development program offerings, certifications and continuing education, and internships or employment opportunities to help you launch your career.

This event is open to all students and our surrounding community and will feature additional program areas from around Central Piedmont. Central Piedmont student ambassadors will host tours as well.

RSVP to reserve your spot and get ready to explore all things tech here at Central Piedmont.

Event highlights include:

Technology degree program orientation sessions

Business and accounting degree program information

Continuing education information for technology training

Continuing education information for leadership and business training

General information about Central Piedmont

Meet and greet with employers and industry partners

Meet and greet with universities to discuss transfer opportunities

Meet with Central Piedmont academic advisors

Meet with Central Piedmont Career Services

Central Campus tours

Professional headshots for current students available in Central High

Current Central Piedmont students are encouraged to dress professionally to meet with employers, or to sit for your professional headshot at our Career Services photo booth in Central High.

