Landry Jurecka And  Lindsey DeRoeck Win Queens University Sports Performance Award

The Queens University of Charlotte Department of Athletics is proud to announce their annual summer awards series, celebrating the outstanding accomplishments of its student-athletes during the 2024-25 season.

Award winners will be revealed every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the summer across the department’s official social media platforms. Today, we recognize the winners of the Sports Performance Award.

Sports Performance Award

Presented by the Department of Sports Performance to a student athlete(s) who has demonstrated excellent work ethic in training and has produced top strength and power numbers in the weight room through the year.

Men’s Winner – Landry Jurecka, Baseball

Landry Jurecka is an exceptional student athlete who brings a positive attitude and strong work ethic to the weight room. Jurecka leads by example performing each and every repetition of an exercise with maximal intent and 100% effort. He shows up to each session early, is committed to a strict weekly sports performance routine, and asks for extra work on his non-mandatory days to best prepare him for his outings. Jurecka is a model of consistency that makes him a true honor to coach.

Women’s Winner – Lindsey DeRoeck, Softball

Lindsey DeRoeck has been at Queens three years and from the beginning has been a hard worker in the weight room. She comes to every session early to stretch and roll out and mentally prepare, and gives full effort every day. She challenges herself and is self-motivated to improve and get the most from each session. She isn’t afraid to be sore, and in fact, she likes it! She says she feels stronger and more powerful when she plays with some soreness because she knows those muscles are primed and activated. She never complains about the programs and is willing to do whatever is asked of her. DeRoeck has been an absolute joy to train and coach during her years at Queens.

