Charlotte Women’s Golf To Grow Under New Head Coach C.C. McMahan 

C.C. McMahan has been named the new Charlotte Women’s Golf Head Coach, announced by Director of Athletics Mike Hill on Tuesday. McMahan, who has been with the 49ers since 2023 as an assistant coach, becomes the third head coach in program history.

“We are thrilled to elevate C.C. into the head coaching role,” said Hill. “In her two seasons with the program, she has played a pivotal role in our recent success and has built great relationships in the community. I have the utmost confidence that this program will continue to grow under her leadership.”

In just her second year in Charlotte, McMahan helped guide the Niners to a 99-45-4 record, the best single season mark in program history and the third winning season overall since the program’s inception in 2017-18. Charlotte totaled eight top five finishes as a team this season, including a second-place finish in the American Athletic Conference Championship. Pinky Chaisilprungruang was named an All-American Honorable Mention by both Golfweek and the WGCA, while earning both AAC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors. She was also named to the AAC All-Conference team along with Jette Schulze.

“I am honored to become the next head coach here at Charlotte,” said McMahan. “After serving as the assistant coach these last two seasons, I have developed a deep appreciation for the culture, commitment, and character that define this team and Charlotte Athletics. This program means a lot to me, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving in this new leadership role. I would like to thank Mike Hill, Eric Gross, Ryan Cabbage and the entire hiring committee. We are aligned in our vision for this program, and I am excited to get to work. I step into this role with a sense of responsibility and purpose. My approach will continue to be rooted in character, growth, and servant leadership. These values guide every aspect of my coaching philosophy. Together, we will strive to build on our strong foundation and elevate this program to new heights on the course, in the classroom, and in the community.”

THE MCMAHAN FILE

Before becoming a 49er, McMahan spent four seasons as the head coach of East Carolina Women’s Golf. In the 2021-22 season, McMahan guided the Pirates to a fourth consecutive Pirate Collegiate Classic title in the fall and a strong spring where the team finished inside the top five on three occasions and in the Top 10 in each of the six regular season tournaments. Kathryn Carson earned her second appearance on The American All-Conference Team and finished her Pirate career with a stroke average of 74.85 which ranks fourth all-time in program history. Oda Sofie Kilsti was named AAC Women’s Golfer of the Month in the fall of 2021 after earning her first collegiate victory in the Pirate Collegiate Classic.

McMahan served a two-year stint as an assistant women’s golf coach at Campbell before taking the head coaching job at East Carolina. During her two years in Buies Creek, McMahan helped the Camels win consecutive Big South Conference championships and earn a pair of NCAA Regional bids. She assisted in the development of 2018 Big South Golfer-of-the-Year Annelie Sjoholm and 2019 Big South Golfer-of-the-Year Emily Hawkins, who was also tabbed the league’s Freshman-of-the Year, while tutoring eight all-conference selections.

She began her coaching career as a volunteer assistant coach at College of Charleston, following a four-year playing career. While on the staff at CofC she helped lead the Cougars to a runner-up finish in the 2017 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Championship, while also mentoring senior Laura Fuenfstueck, who finished in the top 25 at the NCAA Championship after earning an individual berth to the Athens Regional.



As a player, she was a member of a pair of CAA title-winning teams in 2014 and 2015 that went on to compete in NCAA Regional play. She qualified for the 2014 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at Nassau Country Club. McMahan also earned the 2015 J. Steward Walker Cup, which is presented annually to one College of Charleston senior student athlete based on academic, athletic, volunteer and community service. She earned her bachelor’s degree in exercise science in 2015.

A native of San Antonio, Texas, McMahan’s father, R.C. Buford, is the CEO for Spurs Sports and Entertainment and the organization’s former general manager. Her mother, Beth Boozer Buford, was an LPGA Tour golfer, who played in the U.S. and British Open Championships. C.C. married David McMahan in November of 2023.

