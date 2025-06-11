Katie Howell Appointed Associate Dean For Charlotte’s  J. Murrey Atkins Library

Katie Howell has been appointed associate dean for Special Collections and University Archives for the J. Murrey Atkins Library, effective June 16.



In this role, Howell will develop and implement a strategic vision for Special Collections and University Archives overseeing preservation, accessibility and outreach for the library’s rare books, manuscripts, oral histories and institutional records. She will be responsible for managing archival reference services, policy development, donor stewardship and funding opportunities for Special Collections. Additionally, she will collaborate with the campus community and external partners to foster engagement with archival resources.



Howell, who brings nearly two decades of expertise in archives and records management, joined the University in 2016 as university archivist. She has played an essential role in expanding archival accessibility, modernizing records management protocols and leading outreach initiatives. She has spearheaded campuswide training programs, collaborated on strategic planning efforts and championed projects that foster engagement with institutional history. Howell served as a member of the chancellor’s April 30th Remembrance Commission, chairing the Remembrance Subcommittee. In this capacity, she led a multiyear documentation effort, overseeing oral history collection, archival donations and curated exhibits, ensuring a thoughtful and lasting historical record of the campus’ response to the 2019 tragedy.



Most recently, Howell served as interim associate dean for Special Collections and University Archives since March 2024, guiding the unit through significant transitions, including managing collections, patron and staff impacts related to the Atkins elevator replacement project and implementation of a new digital collections system.



Howell holds a bachelor’s degree in art history from DePaul University and a master’s degree in information studies from the University of Texas at Austin. She presents nationally on institutional history and memory and records management strategies. She is an active member of the Society of American Archivists, the Society of North Carolina Archivists and the National Council on Public History.

