Career Support This Summer At Central Piedmont

Central Piedmont Community College’s Career Services is available to support your career journey all summer long. Whether you’re searching for a job, choosing a program of study, or preparing for interviews, CPCC has got you covered.

Location: Visit the Career Center at Central Campus, Central High 206

Central High 206 Appointments: Schedule in-person or virtual meetings with a Career Counselor via Handshake .

. Summer Drop-In Hours (May 6- July 26): Mon-Thurs, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m

Online Resources: Utilize Handshake for job searches, Big Interview for interview practice, and Career Coach for exploring study programs and career opportunities.

for interview practice, and for exploring study programs and career opportunities. Events: Check Handshake’s Event section for over 50 virtual events, including sessions about careers with the FBI, at Bank of America, and in healthcare.

For more details and resources, visit Central Piedmont Career Services

