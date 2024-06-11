Charlotte’s Arianna Rodi Is Softball America’s Top First Baseman

Charlotte sophomore Arianna Rodi has been named the top first baseman in the country and 27th-best overall player according to the Softball America Top 100 Player Rankings for 2024, the organization announced Monday afternoon.

This season, Rodi batted .353 with 22 home runs and 55 RBI, becoming just the second player in program history to hit 20 homers in a single season. The Cranston, R.I. native ranked top-10 nationally in homers and top-50 in slugging percentage (.788) and total bases (134). In school annals, the 2024 campaign saw her record the second-most RBI, fourth-best slugging, and fourth-best on-base percentage by any Niner in a single season.

She was also tabbed a First Team All-American by Softball America — the first in program history — as well as a First Team NFCA All-Region and All-American Athletic Conference selection. Rodi helped guide Charlotte to one of the best season in program history as the Niners won the American Conference regular season and tournament championship and made the NCAA Regionals for the second year in a row.

Softball America compiles a Top 100 player ranking at the end of every season, in addition to a top-10 ranking for each position.

