Carolina Panthers Bring Nike 11-On Tournament To JCSU

By DR. CHERYL BUTLER-BRAYBOY

It was a high-energy day of football at Johnson C. Smith University as the Carolina Panthers brought their annual Nike 11-On Tournament to Eddie McGirt Field—marking the first time the event was held outside the Panthers’ official facilities.

“This is a really exciting day for the Carolina Panthers,” said Riley Fields, Director of Community Relations. “Our Nike 11-On tournament is a unique competition that combines 7-on-7 play for skill positions with individual challenges for linemen. It’s a one-of-a-kind event that showcases teamwork, grit, and talent.”

Four elite high school teams from North and South Carolina—Hickory, Monroe, Westside, and Chambers—took the field for a series of fast-paced matchups and performance drills.

For Maurice Flowers ’96, JCSU Head Football Coach and proud alumnus, the event was deeply personal.

“This hits me from a lot of different angles,” said Coach Flowers. “As a Charlotte native, it’s incredible to see the Carolina Panthers partnering with my alma mater. I’ve coached high school football in both North and South Carolina, and I actually brought a team to this tournament back in 2008. But this is the first time the event has ever been held offsite—and to have it here, at JCSU, is surreal. It’s a full-circle moment.”

The event also marked a proud milestone for university leadership.

“We’re standing on our own Irwin Belk Stadium field here at JCSU, and I couldn’t be more excited,” said Dr. Valerie Kinloch ’96, President of Johnson C. Smith University. “To host the Carolina Panthers’ Nike 11-On Tournament on our campus for the very first time—it’s a powerful moment. We’ve welcomed more than 120 student-athletes from schools across the Carolinas, and their presence here represents something bigger: A New Era of Excellence for Johnson C. Smith University.”

President Kinloch directed her eyes toward the future. “This is what it looks like to invest in the next generation. To bring young people onto our campus, to expose them to the possibilities of college life, and to say boldly, ‘Why not JCSU?’ It is absolutely a great day to be a Golden Bull—and we’re just getting started!”

Dr. Denisha Hendricks, JCSU Director of Athletics, echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the value of this moment for both recruitment and exposure.

“This is an awesome opportunity for our campus to show off—especially our football facility,” said Dr. Hendricks. “It’s a wonderful space, a well-kept secret that shouldn’t be a secret any longer. We’re excited to host these young athletes and give them a chance to experience not just football, but what athletics can offer in life—academically, professionally, and beyond.”

The partnership between JCSU and the Panthers marks a powerful collaboration between professional and collegiate athletics—and it’s not just the University that benefits.

“Due to construction and other events at Bank of America Stadium, we were looking for an alternate venue this year,” Fields added. “Given our long-standing partnership with Johnson C. Smith, it felt like a natural fit. The hospitality and open arms from the Golden Bulls community have been phenomenal.”

The Panthers also see this as an opportunity to support the rising success of JCSU football.

“There’s tremendous momentum around Coach Flowers and the JCSU program,” Fields noted. “Coming off the 2024 season—the most successful since 1970—Coach Flowers earned CIAA Coach of the Year. We’re proud to be part of that resurgence and growth.”

Adding to the excitement, several Panthers Legends came out to engage with student-athletes, offer mentorship, and give back to the game.

“One of the most exciting evolutions of this tournament is how many of our former players are now coaching at the high school level,” said Fields. “Today, we saw Captain Munnerlyn, now head coach at Chambers High School, and Charles Johnson, serving as his defensive coordinator. Their presence adds another layer of inspiration and expertise for these young athletes.”

The 2025 Nike 11-On Tournament at JCSU was more than just a day of football—it was a celebration of community, opportunity, and the power of partnership.

MORE >>>