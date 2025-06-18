Central Piedmont’s Candace Stitt Nominated As Most Inspiring Educator

Central Piedmont Community College is thrilled to share some incredible news from the world of cosmetology. Intercoiffure America launched a campaign asking students to nominate the teacher who made the biggest impact on their career journey—and the response was filled with gratitude and admiration.

Recent Central Piedmont Cosmetology graduate Aquaria Weeks submitted a nomination that stood out, recognizing Candace Stitt as one of the most inspiring educators in her life.

Aquaria’s heartfelt words described more than just great teaching—they reflected how Candace helped shape her path, both personally and professionally.

“She has not only shaped careers—she has helped shape lives.”

While the top five educators will be announced in August 2025, we couldn’t wait to celebrate this amazing moment with our Central Piedmont family.

Congratulations, Ms. Stitt! Your dedication, mentorship, and passion for your students are truly making a difference.

