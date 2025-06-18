Charlotte Coach Tomekia Reed Assembles A First-Class Staff For 2025-26

Charlotte Women’s Basketball Head Coach Tomekia Reed has completed the hiring of her 2025-26 staff. Aaron A. Swinson (Assistant Coach), Shaaliyah Lyons (Director of Basketball Operations), Jariyah Covington (Director of Player Development), Jaylen Pointer (Video Coordinator / Player Development), and Trevor Boyd (Sports Performance) are set to join the program.

Aaron A. Swinson – Assistant Coach

Swinson comes to Charlotte after one season as the associate head coach at Cal State Bakersfield. Previously, Swinson spent four years as an assistant coach at Hofstra. During his time here he helped provide on-court coaching, scout potential recruits and tracked academic progress.

Before Hofstra, Swinson was the associate head coach and served as an interim head coach at Northwestern State University for one season as well as serving as both assistant coach / interim head coach during a two-year stint at Prairie View A&M. From 2011 to 2016, Swinson was on staff at Cincinnati. His college coaching career began in 2008 at Tulsa, where he was also an assistant for the Tulsa 66ers of the NBA Development League.

Aaron began his career at the college level, playing for three years for Auburn University. In his time at Auburn, he was a two-year team captain, fifth in the NCAA for field goal percentage and made first team All-SEC. He brings professional playing experience to the table by spending the 1994 season with the Phoenix Suns followed by playing overseas from 1995-2005.

Shaaliyah Lyons – Director of Basketball Operations

Lyons joins Charlotte as the Director of Basketball Operations after serving in the same role at Hofstra since 2021. Lyons obtained her bachelor’s degree from Seton Hall in 2017 with a degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Sport Management. She was the head student manager for the Seton Hall Women’s Basketball team throughout college and then went on to serve as the Director of Basketball Operations from 2017 to 2021.

Outside of college athletics, Lyons is the Founder and CEO of Together We Conquer Life Skills Basketball Camp in Essex County, New Jersey, a non-profit organization that provides mentorship and academic resources to assist student-athletes with life after college. She created workshops that assisted student-athletes in their academic, athletic, and professional life while collaborating with local and national organizations to create strategic partnerships. Her philanthropic work continued into 2018 when she spent time with Managers on a Mission in Mzuzu, Malawi, when she was selected as one of 20 future leaders of sport to lead a mission trip in Africa.

Jariyah Covington – Director of Player Development / Special Assistant to Head Coach

After an outstanding career at Jackson State under Coach Reed, Covington began her coaching career at UA Pine Bluff last season as a graduate assistant. Covington won three Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) regular season titles, two SWAC tournament championships, and two NCAA appearances.

Her individual accolades included being named Second Team All-Conference in 2022-23 and Sixth Man of the Year in 2020-21. Prior to joining the Lady Tigers, she excelled at East Central Community College from 2018-20, where she served as team captain, earned two MVP awards, and was the leading scorer for her team. She also received several honors including being named to the All-MACJC, First Team All-Conference 2019-2020, and Second Team All-Conference in 2018-2019.

Covington received her bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Jackson State and a master’s degree in Physical Education from UA Pine-Bluff.

Jaylen Pointer – Video Coordinator / Player Development

Pointer joins the full-time staff at Charlotte after working two seasons (2022-23, 2023-24) as a lead student manager and the 2024-25 season as a graduate assistant. As a student manager, Pointer traveled with the program and assisted in various areas of the day-to-day operations. Following graduation with bachelor’s degrees in business finance and management information systems, Pointer served as a graduate assistant coach assisting the staff with practice and game plans, and video coordination.

Trevor Boyd – Assistant Sports Performance Coach

Boyd comes to Charlotte from Northern Illinois where he implemented year-round strength, conditioning, speed, plyometric, and mobility programs for women’s basketball, men’s golf, and cross country since 2022. At Norfolk State, Boyd was the interim Director of Strength & Conditioning. His previous stops include being a coaching assistant at Delaware State and a sports performance intern at Old Dominion.

MORE >>>