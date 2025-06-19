Charlotte Coach C. C. McMahan Recruits An Outstanding 2025 Class

Charlotte Women’s Golf Head Coach C.C. McMahan has completed the 2025 recruiting class that features one freshman and two transfers. Emma Heyman and Wawa Booncharn join Charlotte after two seasons of college golf meanwhile Maia Hattrell signs as a freshman from England.

MCMAHAN ON THE NEWCOMERS

“We are thrilled to officially welcome these three outstanding young women to our program. Each one brings a unique spark that fits the culture we are committed to that is rooted in character, competitiveness, and a growth mindset.”

EMMA HEYMAN

Heyman comes to Charlotte after two seasons at Idaho. She competed in all 10 of the team’s tournaments in 2024-25 with a scoring average of 76.8, totaling two top 10 finishes. At the Bobcat Desert Classic, Heyman finished in ninth individually by shooting one under par.

A native of Oskarshamn, Sweden and graduate of Birgitta School, Heyman earned multiple top 10 finishes in the summer of 2023 including coming in second at the Galvin Green Junior Open. In 2022, she played on the Swedish Championship Team and Swedish Junior Team Championship.

“I want to thank Coach McMahan for the opportunity to become a Charlotte 49er,” said Heyman. “It is great to join a team that is supportive and motivated. I am pumped to get started in August and keep pushing to get better.”

WAWA BOONCHARN

After two years at New Mexico Junior College, Booncharn will join fellow Thailand native Pinky Chaisilprungruang at Charlotte. Booncharn finished the season as the 16th ranked individual in the NJCAA and fourth regionally in the Scoreboard by Clippd rankings. She totaled six top three finishes including a 302-71-9 win-loss record. For the season, her scoring average was 76.2.

MAIA HATTRELL

A native of Essex, England, Hattrell graduated from New Hall School and was a member of the West Essex Golf Club. Hattrell was the Essex Girl’s Championship Nett Winner and helped New Hall win the ISGA British Schools National Finals, with her career low round score of 74.

