Charlotte’s Justin Matthews Selected For The CSC Academic All-District Team

Justin Matthews of Charlotte Men’s Golf has been named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District team, announced on Tuesday.

Matthews is a finance major and currently holds a 3.57 GPA. His 71.30 season stroke average was the fourth best in program history, which earned himself AAC All-Conference honors along with Seb Cave and Daniel Boone, Jr. At the Gators Invitational, Matthews finished in second place and shot a 202 in the tournament, tied for the second-best individual score through 54 holes in Charlotte Men’s Golf history. His second-round score of 64 tied the program record while Cave did the same at the Mason Rudolph Intercollegiate.

To be eligible for the CSC Academic All-District team, a student-athlete must possess a 3.50 cumulative GPA while being a sophomore or above. The nominee must have competed in 70% of the team’s total tournaments throughout the season that were team scoring events.

