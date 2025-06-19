Charlotte’s Caroline Johnson And Ilani Short Named To CSC Academic All-District Team 

Caroline Johnson and Ilani Short of Charlotte Women’s Golf have been named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District team, announced on Tuesday. Johnson and Short were regulars in the Charlotte lineup during a historic season for the program in which the Niners finished with the best win-loss record in program history at 99-45-4.

Johnson, a sophomore from Mooresville, N.C., is a double major in communications and sociology while currently holding a 3.72 cumulative GPA. She competed in 10 of the team’s 11 tournaments this season and finished with a season stroke average of 76.55 which was the third best on the team. At the American Athletic Conference Championship, Johnson tied for 36th individually to help fuel Charlotte to a second-place team finish.

Short, a junior from Brisbane, Australia, is a marketing major holding a 3.54 GPA. This marks two consecutive years in which Short has been named to the CSC Academic All-District team. Short competed in nine tournaments this season, with her best performance coming at The Southern when she carded 234 and finished tied for 35th place in a competitive field.

To be eligible for the CSC Academic All-District team, a student-athlete must possess a 3.50 cumulative GPA while being a sophomore or above. The nominee must have competed in 70% of the team’s total tournaments throughout the season that were team scoring events.

