Students Gain Hands-On Experience In Central Piedmont Eye Care Apprenticeship Program

Central Piedmont announces a new partnership with Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates (CEENTA) to launch the Ophthalmic Assistant Apprenticeship Program—a trailblazing opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience in the growing field of eye care.

Why it matters:

The Charlotte region is seeing rapid growth in the need for eye care professionals. This apprenticeship program directly addresses workforce demands while offering students a fast track to a rewarding healthcare career.

How it works:

Participants in the program will split their time between classroom learning at Central Piedmont and on-the-job training at CEENTA offices across the region—earning while they learn!

Career ready:

Apprentices will gain the skills and experience needed to step directly into the workforce as certified ophthalmic assistants—no prior experience needed!

This partnership is a shining example of how Central Piedmont continues to connect students with in-demand, high-impact career pathways.

