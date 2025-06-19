Community Leader Donovan Everett Appointed To JCSU Dean’s Executive Advisory Board

Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) is proud to announce the appointment of Donovan A. Everett, President and Chief Executive Officer of D.A. Everett Construction Group, to its Dean’s Executive Advisory Board. Everett brings over 25 years of extensive experience in successfully leading and delivering commercial construction projects, totaling over $2 billion.

In his role on the Dean’s Executive Advisory Board, Everett will lend his profound expertise in strategic leadership, business growth, and fiscal management to support the university’s academic and programmatic initiatives, particularly those related to business and entrepreneurship fields. His insights will be invaluable in shaping curricula, fostering industry partnerships, and preparing JCSU students for successful careers.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Donovan A. Everett to our Dean’s Executive Advisory Board,” said Dr. Alphonso O. Ogbuehi, Dean of the JCSU College of Business and Professional Studies. “Donovan’s remarkable achievements in the construction industry, coupled with his strong commitment to community leadership, make him an ideal addition. His experience will significantly enrich our students’ learning opportunities and help us further strengthen our ties with the business community.”

Everett’s journey in the construction industry began at the age of 15, working for his father’s construction company. After graduating from North Carolina State University with a B.S. in business, he spent a decade at Balfour Beatty, a leading national Construction Management firm, managing large commercial projects. In 2013, he founded D.A. Everett Construction Group, which has since experienced tremendous growth, forecasting to exceed $100 million in revenue in 2024. Under his leadership, the company ranked #4 on the Charlotte Business Journal’s (CBJ) List of Charlotte-area Largest Black-owned Businesses in 2023 and was recognized on CBJ’s Fast 50 List as one of the fastest-growing businesses in Charlotte. In April 2024, Everett was honored as one of CBJ’s 2024 Most Admired CEOs.

Beyond his entrepreneurial success, Everett is a recognized community and industry leader. He currently serves on the Triangle board of First Bank of North Carolina and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas. He is also a former board member of the NW Cary YMCA and The Tammy Lynn Center for Developmental Disabilities. Everett holds a general contractors license in North Carolina, South Carolina, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and is a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

His vision and leadership will be instrumental in advancing Johnson C. Smith University’s mission of providing a world-class education and developing future leaders.

