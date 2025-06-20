Charlotte’s Jennifer Pagán Honored For Her Revolutionary Work

Jennifer Pagán, a 2005 Ph.D. graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, has been featured in the Bayh-Dole Coalition’s 2025 “Faces of American Innovation” report for her revolutionary work on UV-C LED water disinfection technology.

The annual report honors a prestigious group of researchers, entrepreneurs, and administrators whose groundbreaking work, made possible by the Bayh-Dole Act, has changed the lives of millions in the United States and abroad.

The Bayh-Dole Coalition, whose members include the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, is a group of innovation-oriented organizations and individuals committed to celebrating and protecting the 1980 Bayh-Dole Act, as well as informing policymakers and the public of its many benefits.

On June 4, Dr. Pagán and four other innovators will receive the 2025 Bayh-Dole Coalition American Innovator Award in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Jennifer Pagán expressed her gratitude for the honor, saying, “I am deeply honored to be recognized by the Bayh-Dole Coalition for my work in revolutionizing water disinfection. This journey began at UNC Charlotte, where the support for innovation and the opportunities enabled by the Bayh-Dole Act allowed us to transform a research idea into a global solution. It’s incredibly rewarding to know our UV-C LED technology is providing clean water to communities worldwide, from remote regions to the International Space Station.”

While a postdoctoral researcher at UNC Charlotte, Dr. Pagán invented a water disinfection technology that uses UV-C LED light, offering a compact and energy-efficient alternative to traditional mercury-based methods. Supported by federal funding, she worked with UNC Charlotte spinout Dot Metrics Technologies to develop and commercialize the world’s first UV-C LED water disinfection system. In 2015, she became the co-founder and chief technical officer of AquiSense Technologies, whose water disinfection systems have since been deployed around the world — from the United States to Antarctica and even the International Space Station.

“Dr. Pagán’s visionary disinfection technology has helped people around the world — and even outside it — access the clean water they need to survive,” said Joseph P. Allen, executive director of the Bayh-Dole Coalition. “Her world-changing impact exemplifies the importance of the Bayh-Dole Act, which allowed her to license her publicly-funded research from UNC Charlotte and transform it into a commercially available product.”

The UNC Charlotte Office of Research Commercialization and Partnerships supports UNC Charlotte’s R1 research enterprise and has been ranked by the Milken Institute as one of the top 50 technology transfer departments in the United States. Since 2019, UNC Charlotte has secured 86 new patents, underscoring its strong commitment to innovation and real-world impact.

About the University of North Carolina at Charlotte: More than 31,000 students choose to call North Carolina’s urban research university home. As Charlotte’s only R1 institution, UNC Charlotte drives innovation and discovery in one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States. The University has an award-winning focus on student success, internationally recognized research and creative activity, and a deep commitment to community engagement and cultural vibrancy that makes it one of U.S. News & World Report’s Top 100 Public Universities. Learn more about what’s great—only at Charlotte.

About the Bayh-Dole Coalition: The Bayh-Dole Coalition is a group of innovation-oriented organizations and individuals committed to celebrating and protecting the Bayh-Dole Act, as well as informing policymakers and the public of its many benefits.

About AquiSense, Incorporated: AquiSense, Inc. stands as the global leader in UV-C LED systems, designing and manufacturing innovative, chemical-free, and mercury-free disinfection solutions for water, air, and surfaces. With decades of expertise in UV LED research, reactor design, and engineering, the company delivers the most advanced, energy-efficient systems, prioritizing public health and safety. Positioned as a vital link between LED manufacturers and OEMs, AquiSense provides tailored solutions across various industries. Fully independent since its 2025 employee and investor buyout from Nikkiso America, the company continues to advance excellence in UV LED technology.

