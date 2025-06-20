Support The Charlotte Pre-Pharmacy Student Association

The Pre-Pharmacy Student Association at UNC Charlotte is committed to promoting the field of pharmacy and empowering all pre-health students by providing them with valuable resources and fostering a strong, supportive community on campus. PPSA strives to prepare its members to become top pharmacy school candidates through volunteer involvement and workshops, building connections with pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists, and exploring the wide range of specialties and opportunities the pharmacy field offers.

This crowdfunding initiative was put together so that PPSA can potentially host a Pre-Health Banquet at UNC Charlotte — believing that connecting with health professionals and learning from them before you enter the field is a great opportunity. This event will be a way for students to learn from health professionals in the field through seminars where they talk about what they do, a social dinner where students have the opportunity to network, and several keynote speakers from different graduate/specialty schools.

With the banquet being a large-scale project, the plan is to have it planned and accomplished by the end of Spring 2026.

Your donation will help cover the cost of expenses for the Pre-Pharmacy Student Association.

You can double or triple the impact of your gift if your employer participates in a matching gift program. To see if your employer has a matching gift program, click here. If your company matches, complete your matching gift form and submit it to UNC Charlotte via mail (UNC Charlotte Foundation, 9201 University City Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28223), fax (704-687-7259) or email (mwinslow@charlotte.edu).

