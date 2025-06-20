Beloved Charlotte Director Frank Fleming Is Retiring

Frank Fleming, executive director of UNC Charlotte’s Division of Student Affairs, is retiring from his position. His last day on campus will be Friday, June 27. By the time he departs, he will have reached 40 years of service with the University.

Fleming has been employed at Charlotte since 1985, originally serving the University’s residential students as a residence coordinator, assistant director of operations, and associate director for business services, positions he held for a combined 22 years.

Since then, he has worked as executive director of Student Affairs, where he is responsible for developing collaborative teams of professionals into effective and cohesive shared services for the division. He currently oversees four areas in the division — budgeting and financial accountability, human resources management, marketing and communications, and conferences, reservations and event services — and also serves as the division’s liaison to the Office of OneIT.

“While my Alma Mater is James Madison University, I have long considered UNC Charlotte as my Alma Pater,” Fleming said. “I’ve seen tremendous growth over the years both in the student population and in the doubling of buildings on campus. I once heard a student comment that the initials UNCC stood for ‘Under New Construction Continually.’”

Dr. Kevin Bailey, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, has known Fleming since both worked in Housing and Residence Life in the 1990s.

“What I appreciate most about Frank is his problem solving, ability to predict what I need even before I know I need it and his unwavering support to keep the division out of fiscal issues with the business office,” Bailey said. “He’s my Star Trek buddy and he will be missed. Qapla’!”

Recently, Fleming was recognized with the Student Affairs Niner Legacy Award, which goes to someone with 10-plus years of experience, for creating a legacy of excellence, supporting student success and providing outstanding contributions to both student affairs and the University at large.

His nomination for the honor highlighted the behind-the-scenes work that Fleming does on a daily basis, including overseeing a wide range of departments, as well as working with Charlotte’s accounting systems and divisional financial operations.

“Frank works tirelessly to ensure Student Affairs runs smoothly and efficiently. He cares for people. He leads with his heart, and demonstrates integrity, compassion, and a strong work ethic,” the nomination read. “Frank’s commitment to the Division of Student Affairs is unquestioned, consistent, and whole-hearted. While his work rarely puts him in the spotlight, his legacy shines.”

Prior to arriving at Charlotte, Fleming earned his master of education from James Madison University. He also holds undergraduate degrees in business communications and psychology, with minors in political science and applied statistics. After graduate school, Fleming spent two years as an area coordinator for student housing at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Fleming’s efforts and unwavering commitment to UNC Charlotte has been a cornerstone of student affairs for more than half of the University’s nearly 79 years of existence. His presence will be greatly missed, and Student Affairs congratulates him on a well-deserved retirement.

MORE >>>