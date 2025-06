Today, the Queens University community comes together to honor #Juneteenth — a day that marks the end of slavery in the U.S. and celebrates Black freedom, culture, and resilience.

As we reflect on a legacy of strength and cultural richness, we invite you to look back at moments from our 2023 Juneteenth celebration on campus. Please note that the University is closed today in recognition of the holiday.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1CZFWy7zyE