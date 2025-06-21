Charlotte Defenders Earn CSC Academic All-District Honors

Defenders Gianna Cutaia and Rylee Dockery, goalkeeper Katie Ling, and midfielder Aly Prasinos of Charlotte Women’s Lacrosse were named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District team, the organization announced this week.

The four honorees are the first to earn academic all-district recognition following the program’s inaugural campaign in 2025.

Cutaia, a graduate student from Spencerport, N.Y., has a Masters in Public Administration upholding a cumulative GPA of 4.00. She is also on the ballot for Academic All-America. Cutaia started and played in all 16 games of the season, including participating in the IWLCA Senior All-Star Game. She led the American Athletic Conference (AAC) in ground balls per game (2.7) this season and earned first-team all-conference honors.

Dockery, a graduate student from Queen Creek, Ariz., has a Graduate Certificate in Corporate Venturing upholding a cumulative GPA of 4.00. She appeared and started in 15 games during this season, covering 19 ground balls and causing 10 turnovers.

Ling, a junior from Springsboro, Ohio, is majoring in Marketing while holding a 4.00 GPA. She played in 15 games this season while starting in 12. The team’s primary goalkeeper this season, Ling posted a .404 save percentage in nearly 700 minutes between the pipes.

Prasinos, a junior from Liberty Township, Ohio, is majoring in Management Information Systems while holding a 3.70 GPA. She played in all 16 games while starting in 14. She scored 11 goals and 10 assists as well as shot .778 on 21 attempts on goal this past season.

To qualify for the CSC Academic All-District Team, a student-athlete must be a sophomore or older while upholding a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher. In addition to that, nominees must have competed in 70 percent or more of the team’s games during the season.

MORE >>>