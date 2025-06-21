Charlotte Black Alumni Chapter Celebrates 3rd Annual Juneteenth Block Party

Sat, Jun 21, 2025 | 6pm to 9pm

Hauser Alumni Pavilion

8889 Cameron Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Black Alumni Chapter is proud to extend a warm invitation to the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Block Party, celebrating fun, community and unity. All are welcome to attend this free “Niner family reunion” while enjoying yard games, music from DJ PiQasso, line dancing from the UNC Charlotte Gold Steppaz, face painting, a selection of nostalgic ice-cream treats and more! Meals from B Cook’s and 22 Street Kitchen food trucks will be available for purchase.

