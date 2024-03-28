CBS Sunday Morning’s’ David Pogue At UNC Charlotte Center City April 3

UNC Charlotte is an official Ideas Pillar Sponsor for the upcoming Charlotte SHOUT! Festival. For 17 days this spring, Charlotte SHOUT! will invigorate Uptown delivering performances, installations, food trucks, interactive art and engaging conversations to plazas and venues in Center City.

Charlotte SHOUT!, presented by Atrium Health and Bank of America and organized by Charlotte Center City Partners, is a multiweek festival celebrating Charlotte’s creativity and innovation through art, music, food and ideas. The University’s partnership highlights its dedication to advancing new ideas and exploring the intersections of art, technology and culture.

Running March 29 through April 14 Charlotte SHOUT! will feature more than 100 activities and installations, along with curated programming from around the corner and the world.

Among the highlights are performances and presentations featuring UNC Charlotte faculty, students, alumni and co-hosted by several colleges.

APRIL 3

AI, Robotics and Life in 2050 with CBS Sunday Morning’s David Pogue,

6 p.m., The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City

David Pogue will entertain audiences with his infectious personality and stories about today and tomorrow. He is a full-time correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning who covers the technology, science and language beat. He’s a six-time Emmy winner, a New York Times bestselling author, a five-time TED speaker, host of 20 NOVA science specials on PBS and creator/host of the CBS News/Simon & Schuster podcast Unsung Science.

Tickets are free for UNC Charlotte affiliates with code NINERS.

MORE >>>