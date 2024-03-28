Charlotte Presents Kelly Corrigan At Mint Museum Uptown April 4

UNC Charlotte is an official Ideas Pillar Sponsor for the upcoming Charlotte SHOUT! Festival. For 17 days this spring, Charlotte SHOUT! will invigorate Uptown delivering performances, installations, food trucks, interactive art and engaging conversations to plazas and venues in Center City.

Charlotte SHOUT!, presented by Atrium Health and Bank of America and organized by Charlotte Center City Partners, is a multiweek festival celebrating Charlotte’s creativity and innovation through art, music, food and ideas. The University’s partnership highlights its dedication to advancing new ideas and exploring the intersections of art, technology and culture.

Running March 29 through April 14 Charlotte SHOUT! will feature more than 100 activities and installations, along with curated programming from around the corner and the world.

Among the highlights are performances and presentations featuring UNC Charlotte faculty, students, alumni and co-hosted by several colleges.

APRIL 4

Culture Eats Strategy for Breakfast with Kelly Corrigan

6 p.m., Mint Museum Uptown

Kelly Corrigan will light up the stage with her wit and heartfelt anecdotes. She has written four New York Times bestselling memoirs in the last decade, earning her the title of “The Poet Laureate of the ordinary” from the Huffington Post and the “voice of a generation” from O Magazine. She is curious and funny and eager to go well past the superficial in every conversation. She will share insights from the many people she has interviewed and present on how “Culture Eats Strategy for Breakfast.”

Tickets are $50.

MORE >>>