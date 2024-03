Hiring Opportunity Events In April For Central Piedmont Students

There are hiring opportunities for Central Piedmont students in April. These upcoming events will help CPCC students meet with potential employers.

There are hundreds of opportunities on our job board Handshake – including paid internships, on-campus, part-time, full time and seasonal positions.

Students seeking assistance from Career Services can make an in-person or virtual appointment on Handshake, email Career Services, or visit our Career Center, Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Central Campus, CH 206.

Additional resources can be found here.

MORE >>>