Charlotte Presents Haleh Liza Gafori At The Harvey B. Gantt Center

UNC Charlotte is an official Ideas Pillar Sponsor for the upcoming Charlotte SHOUT! Festival. For 17 days this spring, Charlotte SHOUT! will invigorate Uptown delivering performances, installations, food trucks, interactive art and engaging conversations to plazas and venues in Center City.

Charlotte SHOUT!, presented by Atrium Health and Bank of America and organized by Charlotte Center City Partners, is a multiweek festival celebrating Charlotte’s creativity and innovation through art, music, food and ideas. The University’s partnership highlights its dedication to advancing new ideas and exploring the intersections of art, technology and culture.

Running March 29 through April 14 Charlotte SHOUT! will feature more than 100 activities and installations, along with curated programming from around the corner and the world.

Among the highlights are performances and presentations featuring UNC Charlotte faculty, students, alumni and co-hosted by several colleges.

APRIL 5

The Wisdom of Rumi with Haleh Liza Gafori

6 p.m., Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Art + Culture

Haleh Liza Gafori is a transcendent performer who brings the poetry of Rumi to life. Born in New York City, she is a translator, vocalist, performance artist, poet and educator of Iranian descent. She grew up hearing recitations of Persian poetry and has deepened her connection to her ancestral culture through singing and translating the work of various Persian poets, most notably the poetry of the 13th century sage and mystic Rumi. Haleh will perform and discuss “The Wisdom of Rumi.”

Tickets are $25.

