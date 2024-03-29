Charlotte Presents Nightingale And The Tower At First Ward Park April 5

UNC Charlotte is an official Ideas Pillar Sponsor for the upcoming Charlotte SHOUT! Festival. For 17 days this spring, Charlotte SHOUT! will invigorate Uptown delivering performances, installations, food trucks, interactive art and engaging conversations to plazas and venues in Center City.

Charlotte SHOUT!, presented by Atrium Health and Bank of America and organized by Charlotte Center City Partners, is a multiweek festival celebrating Charlotte’s creativity and innovation through art, music, food and ideas. The University’s partnership highlights its dedication to advancing new ideas and exploring the intersections of art, technology and culture.

Running March 29 through April 14 Charlotte SHOUT! will feature more than 100 activities and installations, along with curated programming from around the corner and the world.

Among the highlights are performances and presentations featuring UNC Charlotte faculty, students, alumni and co-hosted by several colleges.

APRIL 5

Nightingale and The Tower, with Sonic Butterfly

8:30 p.m., First Ward Park

The UNC Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture Digital Arts Center, in partnership with Charlotte SHOUT, will present “Nightingale and the Tower,” an electro-acoustic multimedia performance featuring the Sonic Butterfly.

“Nightingale and the Tower,” by composer, director and award-winning performing artist Rebecca Comerford, is an intergenerational futuristic fable about a young boy who enters a magical forest and a supercomputer tower operated by an empress.

At the heart of this musical adventure through nature, technology and art is the spectacular Sonic Butterfly, an acoustic, chromatic, long-string harp designed and performed by acclaimed musician and installation artist Andrea Brook. With strings more than 60 feet long that span out over the audience, the vast two-octave harp creates rich longitudinal vibrations with ascending overtones that will transform First Ward Park into a stunning immersive musical instrument.



Attendance is free.

