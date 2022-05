GRADUATION LIVE STREAM LINKS: Central Piedmont Community College is holding its Spring 2022 commencement ceremonies at Bojangles Coliseum today at 2 p.m. Listen as Central Piedmont student Evelyn Hill delivers the commencement address and Dr. Deitemeyer, president of Central Piedmont, confers the college’s first honorary associate degree to Mr. Wilton Parr, a longtime Central Piedmont student, donor, and volunteer. https://bit.ly/3sspdaw