Central Piedmont 2026 May Graduation Commencement Details And Program May 14
Spring 2026 Commencement – May 14, 2026
Location: Bojangles Coliseum
Review Bojangles clear bag policy (PDF).
Central Piedmont is excited to offer May Graduation Commencement ceremonies to celebrate our graduates. Keep checking this page for ceremony details as they are arranged.
Eligible graduates will receive important details regarding the ceremony directly to their student email. If you have registered for the graduation ceremony, make sure to check your student email as the ceremony approaches.
How to Graduate
Visit Graduation Services for details on how to apply to graduate, get your cap and gown, and more.
Download The Commencement Program
Commencement FAQs
- Do I need to register for the ceremony?
- When is the graduation ceremony?
- Where is the ceremony held?
- When should I arrive?
- What is the bag policy for the ceremony?
- Can I decorate my graduation cap?
- Will caps and gowns be given out at the ceremony?
- What should I wear?
- What items are not allowed at the ceremony?
- What should I do with my personal belongings during the ceremony?
- Can I bring my cell phone?
- How will my name be announced?
- Will there be photos of the ceremony?
- How long is the ceremony?
- Do my guests need tickets?
- Who can I contact with questions?
Information for Graduates
How to get your diploma and find your pictures from the ceremony. Graduation Services