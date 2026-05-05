Central Piedmont 2026 May Graduation Commencement Details And Program May 14

Spring 2026 Commencement – May 14, 2026

Location: Bojangles Coliseum

Review Bojangles clear bag policy (PDF).

Central Piedmont is excited to offer May Graduation Commencement ceremonies to celebrate our graduates. Keep checking this page for ceremony details as they are arranged.

Eligible graduates will receive important details regarding the ceremony directly to their student email. If you have registered for the graduation ceremony, make sure to check your student email as the ceremony approaches.

How to Graduate

Visit Graduation Services for details on how to apply to graduate, get your cap and gown, and more.

Download The Commencement Program

Commencement FAQs

Information for Graduates

How to get your diploma and find your pictures from the ceremony. Graduation Services

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