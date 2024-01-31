Central Piedmont Advises Affordable Internet For Student Access

As a student, internet access is crucial for your academic success. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) by the FCC is here to ensure you have the broadband you need for your studies, work, healthcare, and more. This federal benefit offers substantial discounts on internet services and can even help you obtain a computer at a reduced cost.

Key Benefits of the ACP:

Internet Service Discount: Eligible students can receive up to $30 off their monthly internet service.

Device Discount: A one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop, or tablet from participating providers (with a personal contribution of $10 to $50).

Eligibility Criteria: You may be eligible if your household income is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guideline if you have received a federal PELL grant in the current award year, or if you participate in certain programs like SNAP.

Enrollment Deadline:

Mark your calendar – the last day to enroll in the ACP is February 7, 2024.

Check Eligibility and Apply:

To see if you qualify and to apply for the program, visit the FCC’s ACP page.

Take advantage of this opportunity to reduce your internet and computer costs. Stay connected and ensure you have the tools you need to succeed in your academic journey.

