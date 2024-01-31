Ta-Halia Fairman Honored By The American Athletic Conference

Charlotte redshirt senior Ta-Halia Fairman has been named the American Athletic Conference’s Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, the league office announced.

The honor comes after an impressive performance over the weekend at the Bob Pollock Invitational at Clemson. Fairman finished third in the women’s 200m open with a personal-best time of 23.54, good for the second-best time in The American this year and 30th-best in the nation. In addition, Fairman anchored the 4x400m relay — alongside teammates Joyasia Smith, Khia Holloway, and Aniya Matthews — that finished second with a time of 3:40.14 and was the 40th-best time in Division I this season.

Fairman’s award marks the third consecutive week that Charlotte has had an athlete earn weekly all-conference honors. She joins Riley Felts in women’s field (Jan. 16) and Joyasia Smith in women’s track (Jan. 23).

A fifth-year senior, Fairman was a member of the championship-winning 4x400m relay team last year at the C-USA Indoor Championships. She earned First Team All-Conference honors.

