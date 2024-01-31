Empowering Female Investors: Charlotte’s Exclusive Seminar with Marcia Dawood

In a groundbreaking initiative to bolster the Angel Investment Community in Charlotte’s dynamic Innovation Economy, the UNC Charlotte Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, buoyed by a substantial $300,000 grant over three years from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, is gearing up to host a pivotal seminar, “Angel Investing for Women.” This event, scheduled for February 22nd, will spotlight Marcia Dawood, a prominent figure in the investment world, known for her inspiring TEDx talks, insightful authorship, and impactful investment strategies.

Dawood, a beacon in the realm of early-stage investment, brings her extensive expertise to the seminar. Her roles are as diverse as they are influential; she serves on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee, is a venture partner at Mindshift Capital, a member of Golden Seeds, and notably, the Chair Emeritus of the Angel Capital Association (ACA), a premier global network for angel investors.

Anticipation is also building for Dawood’s forthcoming book, “Do Good While Doing Well – Make A Difference, Get Financial Rewards and Increase Your Happiness,” slated for release in 2024. Dawood’s credentials are further bolstered by her involvement as an Associate Producer for the acclaimed documentary, “Show Her The Money,” which premiered at the Women’s Film Festival in Philadelphia in 2023.

Notably, Dawood is at the forefront of the ACA’s Growing Women’s Capital Group, championing investment in women-led enterprises and fostering collaboration among U.S. investment groups.

As a TEDx speaker and the host of “The Angel Next Door Podcast,” Dawood’s investment portfolio is as impressive as it is diverse, encompassing over 50 early-stage companies and funds. Her commitment to nurturing diverse companies that tackle global challenges and spur positive change is unparalleled.

The seminar will unfold at The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City from 5:30pm to 8pm on Thursday, February 22nd. Attendees can look forward to a blend of networking, learning, and enjoyment, starting with a social session featuring wine and food at 5:30 pm. Following this, Dawood will engage the audience in a talk and Q&A session, with an optional informal networking session afterward to continue the discourse and learning.

This seminar presents a unique opportunity for women in Charlotte and beyond to delve into the world of angel investing, guided by one of the field’s most influential figures.

