Margarette Joyner Leads New South Project At Charlotte

February 15, 2024 – 7:30 PM

February 16, 2024 – 7:30 PM

February 17, 2024 – 2:00 PM

February 17, 2024 – 7:30 PM

February 18, 2024 – 2:00 PM

The Black Box Theater

As a response to the UNC Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture’s initiative to investigate concepts of the New South/Global South, the UNC Charlotte Theatre Department embarks on an exploration of the who, what, when and how this phrase came to be. The New South: Part 1—How We Got Here project is led by Visiting Professor Margarette Joyner, writer and director, and supported by a CoA+A Grant for New South | Global South initiatives.

Tickets are $8-$18. CoA+A Faculty, Staff, and Students are eligible for one free ticket to this event.

Margarette Joyner first worked as a Costume Designer at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center in Miami, FL. where she created and built costumes for their dance and theatre productions. While attending the University of South Alabama she was given the opportunity to work at The Lost Colony, the oldest outdoor theatre in the country, under the direction of Broadway designer William Ivey Long. She started as a stitcher and within three years moved up to Shop Manager. She went on to receive her MFA from Virginia Commonwealth University which afforded her the chance to work at The Santa Fe Opera for several years. Her tenure there allowed her to hone her skills by gleaning knowledge from world renowned designers, Willa Kim and Allen Charles Klein. After graduating she landed a job at Theatre IV in Richmond, VA, where she built costumes for their mainstage shows and designed costumes for many of their children’s productions. Joyner went on to teach theatre at Virginia Union University (HBCU) where she was a department of one. While there she not only taught ninety percent of the classes, she also produced, directed, and costumed shows; restructured the curriculum; was the Academic Advisor; authored a Theatre Student Handbook and an Adjunct Handbook for students and faculty; and served a term as Interim Chair. She has designed costumes for Richmond Shakespeare, Richmond Triangle Players, The Theatre Company at Fort Lee, Firehouse House Theatre Company (where her designs for Fires in the Mirror was awarded Outstanding Costume Design by Richmond Theatre Community Circle), and she remains the resident Costume Designer for Cadence Theatre, where she has created costumes for Heathers, Annie Jr. and the world premier of How to Bruise Gracefully. She designed costumes for their short film series Sitelines and web documentary series Bloodlines.

