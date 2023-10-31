Central Piedmont Announces Winners Of The ZType Game

The Central Piedmont Library and the Digital Learning space hosted a typing contest during Digital Inclusion Week at the beginning of October.

Many students rose to the keyboard challenge and let their fingers fly in this fun game, and the top three scores have been tallied.

We are announcing the winners of the ZType game (which, if you missed out, is free to play, and some quick addictive fun).

Congratulations to:

First place: Patricia DeLaCruz

Second place: Mark Squires

Third place: Sergio Ordonez

