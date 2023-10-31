Charlotte Celebrates Veterans Week Nov 6-10

Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, and UNC Charlotte’s Veteran Services Office (VSO) will be celebrating the veterans on campus with a week of activities to honor their services.

“Throughout the week, VSO will honor the service, dedication and sacrifice of all military-affiliated students by creating spaces for our students to connect,” Tyler Thomas, program manager for VSO, said. “We strive to continue to build on UNC Charlotte’s founding purpose by providing community and camaraderie amongst our student population. While our institution has grown just a little bit from the founding class of 278 veterans in 1946, we like to think the mission hasn’t changed all that much.”

Here are the events happening both on and off campus to celebrate Veterans Week:

Monday, Nov. 6 — Veterans Professional Dress/Headshots, 3-4pm

The VSO will be partnering with the Career Center to give military-affiliated students exclusive access to one hour at the Professional Dress Closet. Students can have professional headshots taken during this time.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 — Topgolf Family Event, 5-7 p.m.

The VSO and SVA-49ers student organization will be hosting a family friendly event at Topgolf. Food will be provided! This event will support 40-plus attendees across seven lanes.

Wednesday, Nov. 8 — Warrior Walk, 11 a.m.

Beginning and ending at the Self-Made Man sculpture, participants can grab refreshments and snacks and start the one-mile Warrior Walk. There will be a gathering in front of the Popp Martin Student Union for a photo op.

Thursday, Nov. 9 — Military Breakfast/Program, 9-11 a.m.

Military-affiliated students, families, faculty and staff are welcome to join a catered breakfast to connect with peers, as well as friendly partners. This event will include leadership opportunities, and giveaways will be provided throughout this time. The VSO will also be announcing the winner of a two-person season pass to Carowinds!

