Central Piedmont Scholarships For Spring/Summer 2024

The Central Piedmont Foundation student scholarship portal will re-open on Nov. 1. If you have not yet submitted a scholarship application for the 2023-2024 academic year then don’t miss out on this opportunity!

If you already submitted an application but have not yet received an award, you will automatically be considered for Spring and Summer 2024. You do not need to resubmit your application unless something has changed, or if you want to make updates to your already submitted application.

The deadline to apply is midnight on December 17. If you are awarded a scholarship for Spring or Summer 2024, you will be notified by email to your student account on or by December 18.

