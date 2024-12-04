Central Piedmont Career Services Offers Support For Alumni

Central Piedmont Community College Career Services is proud to support Central Piedmont alumni after graduation as they continue their career journey.

As a graduate of Central Piedmont, you can continue to utilize Career Services to assist with your job search:

Handshake – Find jobs and schedule appointments with Career Counselors using Handshake. You can maintain access to your Handshake account by updating your primary email under “Settings” to your own personal email. Click here for more information.

Big Interview – Learn interview techniques and overcome your fears with Big Interview. Create your alumni account using your personal email address. Enter the login code: cpcc63.

LinkedIn – Build your network and stay up to date with our events by following “Central Piedmont Career Services” on LinkedIn.

Professional Headshots – Your online profiles are always in need of a glow up! Alumni can continue to use the professional headshot booth located at Central Campus, Central High 206.

Professional Clothing Closet – Alumni needing interview clothes are able to access the Professional Clothing Closet up to one semester after graduation.

If you have any other questions, you can contact Career Services at career.services@cpcc.edu or 704-330-6551.

